CUBE One Day Volume Tops $1,333.21 (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, CUBE has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One CUBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUBE has a market cap of $31.57 million and approximately $1,333.21 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CUBE Profile

CUBE’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com.

Buying and Selling CUBE

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

