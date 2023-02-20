Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) is Lakewood Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,847,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield makes up approximately 5.6% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.59% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $66,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.36. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

