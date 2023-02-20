cVault.finance (CORE) Price Up 255.9% This Week

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $55.73 million and approximately $12,988.89 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 255.9% higher against the US dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for about $5,572.93 or 0.22419050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

