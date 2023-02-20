CVR Partners (UAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $97.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.47. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $179.74.

UAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded CVR Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 182.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at $411,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

