CVR Partners (UAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CVR Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $97.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.47. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $179.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded CVR Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners
About CVR Partners
CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVR Partners (UAN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.