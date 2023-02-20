Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $105.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Datadog from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.66.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,964,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16. Datadog has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $167.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,418.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,418.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,659 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $720,851.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,238,583.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after buying an additional 71,202 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Datadog by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

