Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $466.00 million-$470.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.04 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.02-$1.09 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.66.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of DDOG traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.99. 5,964,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,561,548. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of -499.94 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $167.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Datadog by 1,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Datadog by 2,107.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.