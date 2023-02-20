DataHighway Price Tops $4.49 on Major Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $144.06 million and $3.02 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DataHighway has traded up 50.5% against the US dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.49 or 0.00018057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,094,607 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.11681642 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,935,116.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

