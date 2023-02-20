DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,012.50 ($72.98).

A number of research analysts recently commented on DCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 5,800 ($70.41) to GBX 4,800 ($58.27) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Numis Securities started coverage on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 5,550 ($67.37) to GBX 4,500 ($54.62) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of LON:DCC opened at GBX 4,617 ($56.05) on Monday. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,986 ($48.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,508 ($79.00). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,396.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,645.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55. The company has a market cap of £4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 1,400.30.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

