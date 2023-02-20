DeepOnion One Day Trading Volume Hits $135.97 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $987,824.51 and $135.97 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00232130 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00105307 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00057861 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00058519 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004156 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000420 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,894,640 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

