DeepOnion (ONION) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $49.92

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $49.92 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00230379 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00107828 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00056777 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00057514 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004107 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000710 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,894,746 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

