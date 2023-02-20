Delta Accumulation LLC Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Delta Accumulation LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 2.3% of Delta Accumulation LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Delta Accumulation LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.5% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,065,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $89,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,876,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519,048. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average is $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,984,913. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

