Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $150.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OLED has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Universal Display from a negative rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.10.

Universal Display stock opened at $132.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.44 and a 200-day moving average of $112.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $176.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 716.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

