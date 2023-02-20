Difesa Capital Management LP Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Difesa Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,757 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP owned 0.58% of Esquire Financial worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Shares of Esquire Financial stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,739. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $371.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.83. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $48.13.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

About Esquire Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

(Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Featured Stories

