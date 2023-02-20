Difesa Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 15,416 Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 18.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

RPTX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,203. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Davis Jerel sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,094,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,511,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

