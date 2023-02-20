Difesa Capital Management LP Takes Position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMW)

Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 260,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184,786 shares during the last quarter.

Get GSR II Meteora Acquisition alerts:

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Trading Up 11.1 %

NASDAQ GSRMW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.09. 99,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,806. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.