Difesa Capital Management LP Takes Position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMW)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMWGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 260,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184,786 shares during the last quarter.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Trading Up 11.1 %

NASDAQ GSRMW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.09. 99,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,806. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Profile

(Get Rating)

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GSR II Meteora Acquisition (NASDAQ:GSRMW)

Receive News & Ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.