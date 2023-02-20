Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 27.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.62.

NYSE DLR traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $110.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,369,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.09. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $442,477,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,282,000 after buying an additional 3,972,349 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after buying an additional 1,466,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,290,000 after buying an additional 1,117,161 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

