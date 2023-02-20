Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 27.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.62.
Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE DLR traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $110.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,369,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.09. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53.
Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust
In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $442,477,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,282,000 after buying an additional 3,972,349 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after buying an additional 1,466,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,290,000 after buying an additional 1,117,161 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
