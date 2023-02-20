DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.62.

DigitalOcean stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,226,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

DigitalOcean last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,742,000 after buying an additional 966,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after buying an additional 124,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,333,000 after buying an additional 123,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

