DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT Raised to $30.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Stock Down 0.7 %

DigitalOcean stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,226,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 59.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 246.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 23.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.