DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$720.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $738.55 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.28-$0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.23.

DOCN stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

