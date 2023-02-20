Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Trading Up 110.2% This Week

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, Dignity Gold has traded up 110.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.60 billion and approximately $498.24 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00008022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 1.98118406 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $351.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

