district0x Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last Week (DNT)

district0x (DNT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. district0x has a market cap of $24.79 million and $2.40 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One district0x token can currently be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, district0x has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About district0x

district0x’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. district0x’s official website is district0x.io. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling district0x

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts.Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community.The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network.”

