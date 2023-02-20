Dohj LLC Acquires 5,204 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.6% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,617,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tesla by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,738,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,522,135,000 after buying an additional 4,119,383 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.54.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $208.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

