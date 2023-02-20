Dohj LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dohj LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,040 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,913 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $107.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.19. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $123.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

