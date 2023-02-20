Dohj LLC Buys 1,083 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dohj LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.2% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,206.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,860,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,265 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,331,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 74.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,712,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,296 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

