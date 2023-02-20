Dohj LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Dohj LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $111.17.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.