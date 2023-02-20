Dohj LLC Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dohj LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

PLD stock opened at $125.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

