DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DASH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DoorDash from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered DoorDash from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $227.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.32.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $61.81 on Monday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $130.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $19,318,208.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,436 shares of company stock worth $4,880,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

