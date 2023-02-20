DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.61% from the company’s current price.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $227.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded down $5.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,601,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,212. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $2,250,574.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,935.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,060. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

