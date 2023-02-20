DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $22.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKNG. Roth Capital downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DraftKings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

