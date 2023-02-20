DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research upgraded DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.70.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.54. 81,838,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,926,615. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.88.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 49.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

