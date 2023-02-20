Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,769,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080,545 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace comprises about 2.5% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $96,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.71. 2,489,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,573. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.10, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,868,479 shares of company stock worth $671,159,313. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

