DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.25 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE DRD traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.52. 131,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,036. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.2212 dividend. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DRDGOLD by 1,546.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in DRDGOLD by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 59,513 shares in the last quarter.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

