Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) PT Lowered to $29.00 at KeyCorp

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,639,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,843. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $3,682,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,997,672.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 470,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $3,682,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $198,997,672.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 561,133 shares of company stock valued at $12,775,087 over the last three months. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Dropbox by 233.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Dropbox by 47.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

