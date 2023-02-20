Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.75% from the stock’s current price.

DBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Trading Down 11.4 %

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,639,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,843. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,901,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $334,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,491,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,316,114.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,901,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 561,133 shares of company stock valued at $12,775,087 over the last three months. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.