DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Cut to $60.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.78. 1,127,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average is $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $61.12.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,588,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,770,000 after purchasing an additional 430,443 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

