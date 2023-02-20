Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.91.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,115. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.97.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.