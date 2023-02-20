Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DNB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DNB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,935,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

