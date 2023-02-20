dYdX Price Hits $2.86 on Exchanges (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One dYdX token can now be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00011689 BTC on exchanges. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $447.60 million and approximately $138.11 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About dYdX

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

