DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) PT Lowered to $17.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSIGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on DZS from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on DZS from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DZS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

NASDAQ:DZSI traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.27. 1,273,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,191. The firm has a market cap of $259.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.28. DZS has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in DZS by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 378,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

