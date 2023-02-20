Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after buying an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,553,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,322,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.51. 6,507,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,914,342. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average is $93.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

