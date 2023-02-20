Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for about 1.7% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,828,000 after acquiring an additional 551,092 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,763,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,584,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,085,000 after purchasing an additional 664,472 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,733,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,233. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average of $70.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

