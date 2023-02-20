Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 2.0% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 29.5% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Netflix by 96.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 874,884 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $205,983,000 after buying an additional 429,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $347.96. 5,294,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,776,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.98. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $402.87.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.