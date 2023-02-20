EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. KeyCorp raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,071 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 88.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,133,000 after buying an additional 630,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $64,710,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 70.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,181,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 253.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,131,000 after buying an additional 325,858 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EGP stock opened at $166.05 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $217.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.91. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.90%.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.