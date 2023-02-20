Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.6% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $729,000. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Eaton by 12.9% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 31,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 14.4% in the third quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Eaton by 799.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $12,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton Price Performance

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $175.24. 1,682,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.57 and its 200 day moving average is $152.77. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

