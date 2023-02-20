Edgecoin (EDGT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.79 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $525.24 million and approximately $27.79 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.85 or 0.00424021 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,945.18 or 0.28087911 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,263,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

