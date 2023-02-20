EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.85 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 276.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,232,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,648. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Jasper Therapeutics news, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $141,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,549,606 shares in the company, valued at $8,598,755.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 49,559 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 454,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 157,626 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 27,495 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 85,175 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.