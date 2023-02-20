ELCO Management Co. LLC Invests $552,000 in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Primis Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Primis Financial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Primis Financial by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Primis Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 26,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Primis Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 112,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Primis Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Primis Financial

In related news, EVP Marie Taylor Leibson acquired 4,000 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,560.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,604.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,434.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marie Taylor Leibson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,379 shares in the company, valued at $469,604.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,988 shares of company stock worth $124,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Primis Financial Stock Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.13. 71,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,948. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $14.97.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $40.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.94 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Primis Financial

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Further Reading

