ELCO Management Co. LLC Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYLD. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 86,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $360,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XYLD traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 859,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $49.92.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.