ELCO Management Co. LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 204.1% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.18.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL stock traded down $13.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $376.58. 626,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,033. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $488.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

