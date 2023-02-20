ELCO Management Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Ecolab by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 18,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Ecolab by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,127. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

